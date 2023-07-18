Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,686 shares of company stock worth $14,564,334 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

