Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.92.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 577,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,334. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $149,748,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

