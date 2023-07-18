Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $448.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

