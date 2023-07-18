Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 91.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after buying an additional 227,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

