PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PPL by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,577,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,414,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 82.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 160.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

PPL Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PPL opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.