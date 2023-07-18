Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Shares of PGR opened at $121.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

