Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Regency Centers worth $56,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $79,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,916,000 after acquiring an additional 885,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

