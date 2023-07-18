Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

