Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

RHP opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

