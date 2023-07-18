Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 207.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.