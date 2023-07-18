Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $20,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

