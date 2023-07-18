Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,640 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Exponent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Exponent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

