Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $491.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

