Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,685 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth $57,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Trading Up 0.1 %

About Neogen

NEOG opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

