Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,570 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $101.90.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

