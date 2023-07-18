Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

