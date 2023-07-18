Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Articles

