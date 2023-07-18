Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.