Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 375.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

