Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $321,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.2 %

HGV opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

