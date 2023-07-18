Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,482 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 in the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

