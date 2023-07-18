Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

