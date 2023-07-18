Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

