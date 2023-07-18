Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $147,751,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $19,830,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.07. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.06 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.