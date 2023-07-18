Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $12,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $364.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $380.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day moving average is $281.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

