Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:THG opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3,690.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

