Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Azenta by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.