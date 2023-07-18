Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $356,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Valaris Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

