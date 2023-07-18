Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SLM by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 36.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SLM by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

