Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

