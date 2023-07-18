Simplex Trading LLC Buys 16,340 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 237.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,525,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

