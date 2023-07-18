Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

