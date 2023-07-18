Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.48 Million in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

