Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

