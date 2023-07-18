Simplex Trading LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

