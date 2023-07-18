Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director John Kenneth Paglia Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $55,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

SLP opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $946.48 million, a P/E ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 131,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

