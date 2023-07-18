Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Sleep Number Stock Performance
Sleep Number stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $744.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 892,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,104 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 85,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sleep Number
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.