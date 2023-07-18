Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Sleep Number stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $744.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 892,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,104 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 85,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.