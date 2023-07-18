Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,920 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($24.32) to GBX 1,920 ($25.10) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.57) to GBX 1,775 ($23.21) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.25) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,643.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,683.23. The company has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,807 ($23.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 193 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.07) per share, with a total value of £3,257.84 ($4,259.73). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

