SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

