SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $491.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.