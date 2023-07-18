Spectris (LON:SXS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 3,100 ($40.53) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,300 ($43.15).

SXS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($55.77) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,721.25 ($48.66).

Spectris Price Performance

SXS opened at GBX 3,605 ($47.14) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,647.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,511.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,402.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,654 ($34.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($50.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

