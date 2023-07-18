Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,150,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

