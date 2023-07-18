State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,453 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.