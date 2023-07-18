State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 14,166 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6,050.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 950,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 935,316 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.