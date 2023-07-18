State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,877 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 547,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,736 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

MTSI stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $451,078. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

