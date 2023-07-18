State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 19,336 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $350,862,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.19.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

