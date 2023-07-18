State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $238,256.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $238,256.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $1,763,438. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

PTCT opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.