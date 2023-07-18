State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,928 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 339.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,614 shares of company stock worth $2,505,175. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KTOS opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.