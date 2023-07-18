State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile



Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

