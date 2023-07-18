State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of PD stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,843. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

